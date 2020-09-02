EXCLUSIVE: Have rumoured lovebirds Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri broken up?

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri have been rumoured to be dating since they were paired in Naagin 3. However, sources tell us the rumoured lovebirds have broken up.

Naagin 3 which first aired in 2018 was very well received by the audience. While Pearl V Puri's onscreen chemistry with Surbhi Jyoti was appreciated a lot, offscreen it was rumoured that love was brewing between Karishma Tanna and Pearl. The duo never admitted to being in a relationship but were seen making each other's day special. Pearl even mentioned in interviews that Karishma never made him feel alone, even in his lows. Well, we hear that the duo have parted ways romantically.

A source told us, "Karishma and Pearl have been each other's emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicable decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn't ready for it and the duo decided to end it, if there was no immediate future to be seen."

Karishma will soon be seen in a music video which is being produced by T Series. She is constantly seen papped outside the T Series office amid the Unlock phase. The actress has been abashedly honest about the way things are in the industry. She said that she feels the approach to Television actors is slowly changing but the difference in treatment still very much exists. Karishma was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 where she won the season and thanked everyone in helping to fulfill her mother's dream.

