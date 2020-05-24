EXCLUSIVE: Heli Daruwala OPENS UP about her upcoming romantic track 'Aameen', quarantine life and more

Naagin 3 actress Helly Daruwala is set to swoon the audience with her upcoming romantic song 'Aameen.' In a exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the beautiful actress got talking about her experience, quarantine life, Coronavirus lockdown effects and more.

Heli Daruwala, who is best known as Anu Mittal from Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 3, is all set to enthrall her fans with a sweet surprise during the lockdown. Well, the beautiful actress will be seen in a romantic music video titled 'Aameen', which releases just 2 days from now. Yes, the soulful track sung by Karan Sehmbi is going to drop on 26 May 2020. Like anybody else, Helly is ecstatic about Aameen. We, at Pinkvilla, got into touch with Helly to know about her excitement of the song.

In the exclusive conversation, Helly opened up about her working experience, how she's going about her quarantine life, the lockdown period, and more. Aameen was shot before the nationwide lockdown was implemented. Sharing her feelings about working in the song, Helly said, It was a beautiful experience. I had withdrawal symptoms after it got over (laughs). Something I have been wanting to do for a long time. The entire team was so much fun to work with. We all bonded so well instantly and had a great time.'

Ask her how she decided to give the song a nod, Helly shared, 'When I got a call from Mr. Naushad Khan, I just knew that it has to be something that I have always wanted to do. It is the trust that just makes you say yes even without thinking a bit. And of course, we had such an amazing team involved and the song is so beautiful, what else can I ask for!'

Revealing how she is keeping up with the stay-at-home phase, Helly mentions, 'I'm spending time in quarantine by focusing on myself, learning to cook with mom, working out and most of my day goes in dance. Dance and acting are both my passion. But when I am usually shooting for TV shows I don’t get much time to focus on dance. I have been trained in dance since childhood. I mostly invest my time in Kathak and belly dance these days.'

The actress also opened up about how the lockdown has affected her, and how the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting lives. She said, 'Of course our normal lives and work have been impacted. But right now it is important for us to be safe and be at home till the situation gets better.' However, Helly hopes that we jump back to normalcy soon and people learn to be more grateful for the lives they have in the future. 'What is happening is unfortunate. I hope we learn out of this experience and learn to be grateful for the little things, value our family, respect each other even more, help others often and make this world a better place in whatever capacity we can from our end,' added Helly.

Just like its awe-inspiring name, the song is about the agony of unrequited love, where even prayers aren’t answered. The lyrics and the music of this mellifluous track are given by Nirmaan. Aren't you excited to see Helly drive away your lockdown blues with this melodious song?

Take a look at the song's trailer here:

