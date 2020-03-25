EXCLUSIVE: Helly Shah on Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 pushed: Little disheartened but everyone's health is at risk

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Helly Shah opened about her her upcoming show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 being pushed due to the 21 day Coronavirus lowdown.

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only put our lives at risk and the normal course of life but also impacted businesses. And one of the industries that have been hit hard due to this, is the entertainment industry, which covers major part of the businesses. With shootings being stalled, events being canceled, Bollywood and Telly world are going through a rough phase. Earlier we had reported that Helly Shah starrer Ishq Mein Marjwana 2's launch has been pushed because of the same. Now with the 21 days of lockdown announced, the show has been further pushed.

Helly Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 was going to air its first episode on 30th March 2020. About this, Helly told Pinkvilla exclusively, "Yes, the show is delayed because of the current situation but you know everyone’s health is at risk and the lockdown is extremely essential .. Of course, you feel a little disheartened that delay ho gaya but it is ok .. It is better especially when situation is in control we launch the show in a proper way.. I really hope that everyone follows the 21 day lockdown properly so that we can bring the current scenario in control .. Because otherwise, its gonna be quite scary."

ALSO READ: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 launch gets postponed amid Coronavirus scare



For the unversed, the first season of IMMJ featured , Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bharodia. It ran for around two years and ended in June 2019. The show received a massive response from the audience. What are your thoughts on IMMJ 2 being postponed? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More