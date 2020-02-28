EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Karan Singh Grover will return as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Read all the exclusive update on Karan Singh Grover’s return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Earlier, we had reported that Karan Singh Grover had been in talks with Star Plus over a new show. But looks like that is not the case but Karan will be back as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay itself. We can safely confirm this new development and have learnt how the makers plan to reintroduce him in the new twist which is to follow. According to the current plot, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) in a shocking move will be seen going all Baazigar with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and will push her off the terrace.

Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that after Anurag pushes Prerna, Mr Bajaj will be the one to rescue her and will help her start off again. The makers are still mulling if Prerna will return as herself or with a disguised identity to seek answers from Anurag. A source also informed that Karan was on a vacation when all the modalities were discussed and is likely to begin shooting in the coming week. Well, are you excited for this new journey and twist on the show?

Coming to Kasautii, the show started off with a good TRP but later struggled to find its hold. Since then many twists and turns have been introduced on the show to ensure audience continue to remain hooked to the show. Kasautii was a reboot of the 2002 show which starred Shweta Tiwari in the lead role. Karan has entered the show last year but soon he waved goodbye to it. Mr Bajaj had been a recurring character even in the original, hence we are not surprised with this new twist.

Karan made his return to Television after five years with Kasautii. He shared his excitement about having getting the opportunity to play an iconic character and the responsibility he feels about the same.

