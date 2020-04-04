EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Devoleena Bhattacharjee has to say about BFF Rashami’s onscreen chemistry with Sidharth

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has always been in awe of Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s onscreen chemistry, has a cute reaction to their equation.

and Sidharth Shukla’s sweet-sour equation in Bigg Boss 13 has indeed been one of the USPs of the popular reality show. As much as their nasty arguments made the headlines, their sizzling equation also made our hearts drool. We did love to see them in one frame and their onscreen chemistry always left us wanting for more. In fact, #SidRa was one of the popular tags during the run of BB13. Interestingly, not only us but Rashami’s BFF on the show Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also been in awe of their chemistry.

So when the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram chat, she was once again quizzed about her views of SidRa equation. To this, Devoleena clarified that it was just her way of teasing Rashmi and there isn’t anything serious about it. However, she did laud Sidharth and Rashami’s onscreen chemistry be it in their show Dil Se Dil Tak and the special video task in Bigg Boss 13. In fact, Devoleena asserted that SidRa looks so pretty together and that’s the kind of chemistry she looks for.

Interestingly, not SidRa but SidLeena, i.e., Sidharth and Devoleena, have also been a rage among the fans. When the Bengali beauty was quizzed about her terms with the Balika Vadhu star post BB13, she stated that they are in touch. In fact, Devoleena even called Sidharth post his triumph on the reality show. So, are there any collaborations coming up in the near future? To this, she replied saying that she doesn’t mind working with Sidharth or any of the BB13 contestants.

As of now, Devoleena is practising home quarantine amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus and admits that she has been in constant touch with her BFF Rashami. Talking about her quarantine BFF goals, the diva even stated that they tend to call each other every now and then and even talk the entire night just like couples.

Clearly, Devoleena and Rashami are giving major BFFs goals and it would be great to see them together post the lockdown.

