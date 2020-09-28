EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 will air for half an hour but there is a good news

As the audience is looking forward to Bigg Boss 14 premiere, it is reported that the show will be having half an hour episode on weekdays.

The final countdown has begun for Bigg Boss 14 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued about the popular reality show. After teasing the fans with interesting promos of Bigg Boss 14, the show, which will be hosted by once again, witnessed a grand virtual launch lately. And while the excitement among the fans is palpable, it is reported that BB14 will have short format this season. As per sources, the popular reality show will be aired for half an hour instead of the usual one hour format during the weekdays.

Sources have exclusively told Pinkvilla that this decision has been taken in view of the ongoing IPL season. While this news might come as a disappointment for BB lovers, there is a good news for them as well. It is reported that Bigg Boss 14 will return to its original one hour format after just a month as the shorter format for the show is a temporary decision. “The makers have chosen a shorter format this time because of the ongoing IPL season. Unlike other years, the COVID outbreak caused a postponement in the IPL dates and with the tournament being played out right now, the TRPs won't be as high as they expect it to be. But this is just for a month. After around a month, they will get back to the old 1-hour slot,” the source was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 14, the show is coming up with various interesting elements for the contestants this season which will include having a theatre, spa, gym, restaurant and shopping mall in the house.

