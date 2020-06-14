EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Khurana on having emotional breakdown: Your every move is judged; Never faced this before

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himanshi Khurana opened up on the emotional breakdown she had post Bigg Boss 13 experience, she revealed how she fought it and has emerged stronger than before.

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and went on to become a sensation with her fashionista self, unique candour and of course, her much-talked-about relationship with Asim Riaz. The Punjabi actress did have emotional breakdowns inside the house but Khurana continued to deal with emotional stress even after the show. Sharing an incident with us on Pinkvilla, Himanshi exclusively revealed that she would cry and would feel lost but she is extremely proud of herself to have fought it.

A poignant Himanshi shared, "When you are a known face you are judged for your every movement. Sometimes, it is the most difficult to control your emotions. In the Bigg Boss house too, I was calmer than most, I would not get angry. It is very difficult to control your anger, easy to remove. Even while flying back from Armenia after shooting for Tamasha, I had an emotional breakdown out of the blue. Sometimes you reach a point emotionally that even you don't know why you are crying. You have people around you to take care of, but personally you feel lost. I had lost a sense of people and things around me."

Revealing how her life changed after BB, she added, "Obviously, I was in the Bigg Boss house, your life changed 360 degrees, your every move is being watched, everything is being blown out of proportion. I am so proud of myself to have faced it courageously. I have come out as a strong person. I have never faced something like this before and I can vouch that if I could face this, I can face anything."

"After BB, then lockdown happened and it became more difficult. Aap rishte sambhal rahe ho, aapka partner aapko support kar rhe hai, but somewhere you need to heal yourself and I am happy I could come out of it," she concluded.

