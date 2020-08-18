EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Khurana on shooting for her third song with Asim Riaz, his injury, feedback

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has already hit millions. The song is loved by fans and the two are already collaborating on their fourth song.

Himanshi Khurana sure knows how to enthral one and all with her performance. After her stint on Bigg Boss 13, the actress has already collaborated on three songs with Asim Riaz and another already ready for release. In an exclusive chat with asked Himanshi her experience working on back to back song with Riaz (latest being Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam) and also sought an health update from her. Last time when we spoke to Khurana she had mentioned that she felt slightly shy working with Asim on sets. Has the situation changed? Well, yes!

“ It was easy this time and the team was also right,” she said that the shoot was pretty hectic though. “First day, we had an eight hour shoot but it was very hot outside, so it was very difficult. Also, Asim was not well on that day so he was a little cranky.On the second day, the shoot went on for 32 hours and it was very hectic shoot. But everyone had fun on sets,” she exclaimed.

Recently, Asim had revealed that he was hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle. We asked Himanshi if he is doing fine, to this, the actress shared, “When the incident happened, I got a call but I was sleeping. He had apparently told people to not inform me of the incidence because I had an early morning shoot. But when I woke up and got to know that he suffered several injuries on his body and his leg got hurt immensely. Someone just hit him from behind while he was cycling on flyover. If he would have hit harder, he might have fallen off a cliff nearby. He has suffered a few injuries and hence everything was delayed.”

But, she assured that necessary action was taken by Asim on the same day. Meanwhile, speaking about the feedback, she revealed that she wasn’t even aware that it already hit millions but it is a beautiful feeling to know that the song is being liked by people and especially Asim and my chemistry.

