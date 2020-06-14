EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Khurrana opens up on staying in touch with Asim Riaz amid lockdown & Khyaal Rakhya Kar

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himanshi Khurana opens up on her equation with Asim Riaz, working together on music singles and more.

Bigg Boss 13's star couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana returned with another song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar post the humungous success of Kalla Sohna Nai. Himanshi also had another release Tamasha where she featured with Marshall Sehgal. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himanshi opened up on staying in touch with Asim amid lockdown, working with him, and the challenges she has been facing. She revealed that given that she is a shy person, she sometimes feels awkward to show her work to her loved ones but while working on Khyaal Rakhya Kar, she didn't find it as difficult as it was earlier.

"Actually, he (Asim) is busy in another video shoot and I also have a shoot lined up. So, even I am busy with that. Everyone knows he is a fitness freak and spends like 2-3 hours in there. So, what has happened is after the lockdown has been eased a bit, we got a little busy in our daily routines, and my songs released, which I was busy promoting. But yes, we are in contact, we speak every day. In fact, I spoke to him just before this interview and we were discussing Khyaal Rakhya Kar, the song has come out really nice," Himanshi exclaimed.

She added, "Also, about working together, now it is easy. It is not very difficult. Actually, I am a very shy person, I don't even like my family watching my videos in front of me. I get very embarrassed. So, that's why on sets when we worked for the first time, I did feel a little awkward that oh he is on sets but this time for our second song, it was much easy. We took it very professionally."

