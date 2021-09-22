EXCLUSIVE: Hina on her ‘hatke’ avatar in Main Bhi Barbaad: As an actor it’s my job to get into skin of my role

has been one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world who has managed to create a mark with her stunning looks and acting prowess. Besides, her versatility has also got her a massive fan following and she doesn’t shy away from experimenting and bringing something new to the table. Keeping up with this trajectory, Hina is making the headlines lately as she is set to collaborate with Angad Bedi for the song Main Bhi Barbaad.

The makers have released the teaser of the song and Hina’s never seen before avatar has been making headlines. For the uninitiated, Hina will be sporting a bold avatar for the song. Be it the nose ring or the feather braids, fancy accessories and not to forget the smokey eyes, Hina’s raunchy look has made fans go head over heels wanting to unveil more. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress got candid about her looks in the song and said, “Main Bhi Barbaad is a different project and a unique one. My fans have seen me playing different roles and this one was hatke. I think as an actor it’s my job to get into the skin of my character. If a script demands a bold or a badass role to be portrayed I will deliver the same.”

The song, which will mark Hina’s first collaboration with Angad, has been sung by Yasser Desai and will be releasing on September 23. Are you looking forward to seeing the chemistry between this fresh jodi? Let us know in the comment section below.

