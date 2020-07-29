  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan to begin shooting for Naagin 5 from THIS date

Hina Khan has been roped in to play a major cameo in Naagin 5. The actress begins shooting for her part from tomorrow, according to sources.
We were the first ones to break that Hina Khan will be seen setting the pace of Naagin 5. The actress was Ekta Kapoor's first choice and she finally managed to find time for the supernatural series amid her hectic schedule. Just like Karishma Tanna set the story rolling in the third season, Hina will in the fifth, which will then be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna. Along with Hina, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in pivotal roles. While an official announcement about Hina is yet to be made by the production house, Mohit in an interview confirmed the same. 

Now, a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that everything is set in place for Naagin 5 to begin the shoot. "After all the checks are in place, Hina will begin to shoot tomorrow. She will be a part of a few episodes." The actress is pretty piqued about this as she was earlier too supposed to be a part of the franchise but couldn't due to dates issue. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor ropes in Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna to play leads in Naagin 5?

Well, Dheeraj has already opened up on his excitement to be a part of the successful franchise. Recently, for the Naagin 4 finale, the team has got in Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan to shoot which will definitely spice up the finale. Nia Sharm and Vijayendra Kumeria were the ones to headline Naagin 4, which received a decent response. Rashami Desai recently joined the show. She recently wrapped her part for the show. 

