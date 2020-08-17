  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan bids adieu to Naagin 5 after a stellar launch: I feel it's a huge honour to launch a show

Pinkvilla reached out to Hina Khan who exited Naagin 5 today and she exclusively spilled the beans about launching the supernatural drama. Read on.
EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan bids adieu to Naagin 5 after a stellar launch: I feel it's a huge honour to launch a show

Hina Khan has been shuffling between films and web in the recent past. After dazzling us with her performance in Unlock, the actress made waves with her stellar performance in Naagin 5. She launched the supernatural show recently and left fans excited and its now time for the actress to bid adieu to the show setting the phase for the show right. We reached out to Hina who exited the show today and she exclusively spilled the beans about launching Naagin 5. 

Hina told us, "I didn't want to do television for a while but Ekta was keen and I wasn't allowed to disclose the news about where and how I came into the picture for Naagin 5.  The whole thrill and suspense of the show were planned around me launching it and being a part of it for only a couple of episodes.  Honestly, I feel it's a huge honor and a privilege to launch a show.  I am extremely grateful to Ekta for having entrusted me with such a huge responsibility and am grateful to her from the bottom of my heart."

Hina's look as Adi Naagin, left fans gawking and they even tagged her as the 'hottest Naagin.' Reacting to the overwhelming response from fans, Hina said, "I am grateful for all the appreciation and love that my fans have been showering for my look and performance as a Naagin. I put in a lot of effort into my look, avatar, and character every time along with my team. I don’t care for tags much like the hottest Naagin but I must acknowledge my fan’s love and genuine intentions behind it. It’s their love and support that keeps me going!"

She also thanked her fans and added, "At the same time, it's my fans who have given me so much love and support that today in my journey as an actor, I am not only experimenting with various genres but also getting the opportunity to launch a season of India's most popular television cult series."  

