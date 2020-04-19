EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan: Big designers in India look down upon TV celebs; International ones look at confidence

Hina Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, reveals that Indian designers continue to look down upon Television celebrities. Read.

wears her heart on her sleeves and is someone who is unapologetic and all hearts. Last year, she made us all proud by walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Not only did she slay it with her confidence, but she also made the entire country stop and go gaga over her look. However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed that while the international designers look for confidence in a person, Indian designers continue to look down upon Television celebrities.

Firstly, recalling her Cannes appearance, Hina said, “When I was doing my trails for Cannes, I met this guy called Greg. I could see a lot of celebrities walking and I asked Greg what should I do? ‘I am really sure. I am just a TV celebrity and this is my first film and I don’t know how they will react.’ He said, ‘Hina, first of all, these photographers are all French and out of 100, they don’t know 80% of the celebrities. They just photograph them but they don’t know who they are except for say global celebrities.’ Cannes is for world cinema where a superstar from Germany or any other country also walks the carpet. We don’t watch all cinema it doesn't mean they are not superstars. So he said most of the time they don’t know the celebrity. I was like what will I do in this. He suggested me that ‘before you wear any outfit, all you need to wear is your confidence.’ They will see your confidence when you walk down the carpet. And that is what happened.”

She asked, “Who was I? Nobody (In a different way to them). But I think this is what works. For them, your style and confidence are what attracts them and they look at you. I will never forget it.”

She then shifted focus to how Television celebrities are looked down upon by Indian designers. She shared, “I think one thing that I took away from it is that Television has it all but we are given fewer opportunities. And if we walk, we are criticized. We have equal, maybe sometimes more, sometimes less, amount of confidence. I walked Cannes and I did India Day Parade in New York, since then most international designers, they want me to wear their stuff. They go through my post, my Cannes appearance and they think I can pull their style off. And In India, it is different. I don’t want to name the designer, though now it is different like I am doing films and I have appearances, still there is a difference. People, all these big designers in India still look down upon TV. ‘What, kisko dena hai? Oh, we don’t do TV!’ They won’t give it to you. Trust me, that divide is there.”

We completely agree with Hina and Kudos to her for starting this much-needed debate!

