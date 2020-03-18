EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on COVID 19 stalling shoots: If we can't contain it, repercussions will be devastating

Hina Khan says, "These are not regular times and frankly, we do not know about the Virus completely and that what will be its everlasting effect on a huge populated country like India. So I did a post about a couple of weeks back urging for a complete lockdown."

The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to the decision of putting a hold on shoots from March 19, 2020, onwards until the end of this month for all mediums. While the COVID 19 has instilled a sense of fear in everyone's minds, it is only necessary to take the necessary precautions and safety measures in order to contain this epidemic that it has become. Everyone has been doing their bit and celebrities have also been spreading awareness, and one such actress in .

Talking about the decision of shoots being put on hold, the Hacked actress quips, "Though I understand that in our country many do survive by simply earning their daily wages and go about their livelihood regularly. But these are not Regular times and frankly, we do not know about the Virus completely and that what will be its everlasting effect on a huge populated country like India. So I did a post about a couple of weeks back urging for a complete lockdown. We all know our medical health care system and it’s functionality, if we can not contain it I fear the repercussions will be unimaginably devastating. So yes, I do support the cancellation of shoots as I know for a fact that hundreds n thousands of people commute for that every single day."

Well, we agree to what Hina has to say, and while the shutdown does come along with its pros and cons given how it affects people of various strata but at the same time, it is the need of the hour and there is little we can do about it apart from trying to keep safe.

