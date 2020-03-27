EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan gets talking about her fondness for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai

Hina Khan got talking about her bond with Rashami Desai and the actress has quite a lot of things to say about it. Read on to know what did she say.

has always been one to be supportive of women and the actress voices her opinions for the right things. And during her visit to Bigg Boss 13, the actress sure did have some advice for , and the bond they share is indeed pure. Ask her how Rashami spoke about it to us during one of the conversations and her idea about women supporting women, Hina sure did have quite some nice things to say.

Talking about women supporting women, and how Rashami Desai said that she has been such an inspiration, she says, "I have always been there, with Rashami, we never call each other, maybe a little bit of insta-chat, but have this invisible bond. I am telling you we don't talk and we don't meet but I know what is happening in our lives and I know what she is doing, and that is what happens after Bigg Boss, you are everywhere. I like how she is growing and she is doing better. I can sense what decision she is taking for what reason and when I dm her and I tell her, we both agree. I have always liked Rashami, and even though I haven't supported anyone openly but I was very glad how she got out of everything she went through and after that hug I gave her, I was so happy how she came out as a warrior."

Meanwhile, Hina also got talking about a lot of other things including how she is spending her time during the Coronavirus lockdown and well, her social media is testimony to how she has been doing a lot of creative things throughout.

