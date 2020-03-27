EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan gets talking on people not taking Coronavirus lockdown seriously, shares recommendations

Hina Khan has always been one to spread awareness and while she has been at it in times of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, she spoke how people aren't taking it seriously and also shared her recommendations for things to do during this time.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone stuck in their homes and despite all the warnings issued by the government and the constant reminder from influencers to take the required precautions, there are people who have been out on the streets for various reasons. During a chat with Pinkvilla earlier today, the actress got talking about how people are not understanding the importance of staying at home and also added how people don't need masks and sanitizers if they are staying home and all they need to do is maintain cleanliness. She also got talking about how she noticed people coming out in crowds to buy groceries and they are there every day, and she is left wondering why do they do that.

Ask her to recommend three things to people who are scared of staying all by themselves should do, she says, "They can help their families and that will help one pass their time. Second, I have started going onto Youtube and search a lot of stuff, including sketching or paint, or product reviews, so I am learning new things via Google and YouTube. Then I also meditate and lock myself in the room, shut down everything and light up all the candles, it is amazing. Sometimes I work out, I read, cleaning, spending time with myself, play games, so I do a lot of stuff."

On which location she would want to travel, she says, "I wouldn't mind going to Goa as well. I was also talking about something to my parents about how what is the possible guarantee that this virus is not anymore unless there is a vaccine. So many people in just India, it is so risky to travel and I don't see myself traveling for the next one or one and a half years. My mother and I are asthmatics, and this hits the lungs. I have told her to wear gloves and masks for the next 2 years."

Credits :Pinkvilla

