EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan has special message on World Environment Day: Take care of nature; We have seen its wrath

On World Environment Day, Hina Khan has a special message to all fans. She has urged to protect nature because we have all seen what it is when nature shows its wrath.

is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrities. She always makes it a point to raise her voice and point out if something goes amiss or wrong. As we celebrate World Environment Day today, Hina Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, sent out a special message to fans in order to preserve nature. She said that this is the first time in many years that we have seen clear skies and that is because nature is healing and we need to identify the need to co-exist. Exploiting mother nature is not the key to growth.

Sharing her thoughts on the positive environmental changes in the past two months and the need to protect nature, Hina asserted, "Seeing the beautiful changes that our environment has experienced in these past 2 months since the lockdown came into action, really proves that it is us who have been responsible for things like air pollution, noise pollution and any other damage that nature has faced! I have lived in Mumbai since the past 11 years, but this is the only time I have actually been able to witness such clear blue skies and hear about animals coming out into the open, peacocks gracing their presence in buildings which is so lovely!"

She continued, "So my only message to everyone on this World Environment Day is to continue taking care of the environment and our surroundings by not littering, not causing any harm to any other beings residing in the same space as us, as I truly feel that 'Nature ke saath utna hi karo jitna nature seh sake'. When it's nature's turn to give it back to us, I think we have all seen its wrath! The recent cyclones, earthquakes and other damage that has been caused is a big example of nature telling us to stop! All of this is happening to us now because we haven't allowed other aspects of this world to freely breathe beside ourselves, so if we just learn to peacefully coexist besides what nature has to offer, we can really help enhance our environment in the best way possible."

Credits :Pinkvilla

