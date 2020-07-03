  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on nonpayments of dues: This is absolutely bizarre; it is the producer's duty to pay dues

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan expresses her views on nonpayment of dues and said that she feels producers should invariably calculate their risks before getting on to a project.
Hina Khan is unapologetic of her opinions and has always been someone who takes a stand. Needless to say, in an exclusive chat with us, we asked Hina on the ongoing controversy over nonpayment of dues, in the view of Humari Silk Bahu cast threatening with suicide and legal action over the same. Being her outspoken self, Hina said that she has heard about this and she finds it 'bizarre' because producers are supposed to deliver the remunerations as promised. She also emphasized the need for the producers to calculate their risks.

She shared, "This is absolutely bizarre that such things are happening. I know there is this one show where the cast and crew are reaching out for help, it is so sad. The producers should at least give them half the payment, I understand that even they are in crisis but then they were the ones to take the risk, we are not the risk-takers. For me, a producer has found me, it is their duty to deliver the remuneration they have signed me for and it is my duty to deliver in my performance and the working hours. If I have delivered my part, they need to deliver their part."

She continued, "If tomorrow that show would have been doing extremely well, it is not like they would have given the share of profits with actors, then how can they expect them to wait for this long? I understand the crisis, but when you take the risk of becoming a producer, you have to have your risks calculated, you have to keep an amount separately in case things don't work out. But they don't do it. Why can't they calculate their risk? Turning a producer is a huge responsibility and they need to pay their dues."

Hina recently was seen in web film Unlock where her performance was well received. 

