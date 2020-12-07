EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan opens up on her latest web film Wishlist

Hina's upcoming web film 'Wishlist' is all set to digitally release early next week. Speaking about how excited she is for people to watch Wishlist, Hina shared, "I am very excited for Wishlist. We had shot this film in Europe post my first Cannes walk in 2019."

has been quite on a roll in the year 2020. From films to web shows, music videos, and a special appearance in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Hina has been enthralling us all with back to back projects which have managed to create quite a stir.

Hina's upcoming web film 'Wishlist' which the actress had shot post her Cannes stint in 2019, in Europe, is all set to digitally release early next week. Going by the name, the film is all about fulfilling wishes and dreams and will see Hina in a new avatar this time. Speaking about how excited she is for people to watch 'Wishlist', Hina shared, "I am very excited for Wishlist. We had shot this film in Europe post my first Cannes walk in 2019. We had made this film for festivals across the globe, but due to unforeseen conditions we best thought to release it on a digital platform first.”

She continued, “I’m very excited for the project to release on MX player on the 11th of December. This project is special for reasons more than one as it also marks our (Rocky & Myself) first time as a producer under the banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films. Wishlist is a feel-good film, it's all about fulfilling your wishes, dreams, aspirations, and importantly valuing the people around you. In times like these, this film is definitely going to be a happy and motivational watch and is going to win hearts like none other."

Hina has been experimenting a lot with her projects and it is refreshing to see her garnering all the praises.

