EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan reveals beau Rocky Jaiswal’s reaction to Raanjhana with Priyanka Sharma

Hina Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed how Rocky Jaiswal reacted to Raanjhana. Read on.

and Priyank Sharma have come together for the first time for the music video Raanjhana. The beautiful song has been sung by music maestro Arijit Singh and has been received encouragingly by everyone. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Hina on how did her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal react to the music video and Hina exploded with pride as she shared how excited Rocky is about the video. She revealed that he has been insisting on partying to celebrate this success of hers.

“Oh, he was happy. He is on seventh sky. He has been telling me that we need to party tonight. Imagine, after the hectic schedule today, I have to go out and party with him because he wants to party tonight. He is so happy Raanjhana has released as he was very positive about the song. He was sure that it is going to be a hit,” Hina shared. The actress was seemingly happy about the achievement and having Priyank as her co-star in it. Priyank revealed that in the beginning he did feel a little uncomfortable romancing Hina as they are very good friends but nonetheless, they finally managed to pull it off.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma to enter the house on Weekend Ka Vaar to promote Raanjhana)

Hina also revealed that she feels Raanjhana is the best project she has been a part of. “From the camera, to the costume, location, song, everything was so beautiful,” she said. Hina and Priyank became friends on Bigg Boss 11 and have been thick since then. The two support each other whereever required and share a great camaraderie onscreen and offscreen.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More