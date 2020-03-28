EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan reveals her biggest critic and what would be her last meal on Earth; Watch

Hina Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed her biggest critic and what her last meal on earth would be. Don't miss.

has been one of the most loved celebrities. Not just Television, the gorgeous diva has managed to stun everyone with her film as well. This year she made her debut with Hacked on the big screen and has many other projects lined up. With the coronavirus scare though the projects have been pushed, for now, Hina is optimistic that things will eventually fall in place. Before that, we finally released our Cheat Meal Season 2 episode one with Hina Khan on Friday and her fitness regime really got everyone excited.

There is no doubt that Hina is one of the fittest actresses we have onboard. In an exclusive chat, Hina told us that her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is her biggest critic. "My biggest critic in life is my love. He tells me when I am going right and especially when I don't do something right. We don't post too much on social media, but he is my biggest support," Hina shared. The actress tries and keeps her private life pretty private but is also a social media queen.

During the chat, we also asked Hina what her last meal on earth would be, if it comes to that, to this Hina quipped, 'Crabs.' She mentioned that crabs are her favourite and she enjoys a number of delicacies but she is very particular of her food habits even when she is trying out new cuisine.

Hina has Smartphone, Unlock, Country of Blind and many other projects in the pipeline.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More