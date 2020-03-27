EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan reveals her favourite co star and bond with Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast

Hina Khan gets talking about all things work and while she revealed she is not a workaholic, she also got talking about co-stars, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and so many more things.

has been a part of the industry for over a decade now and the actress has been a part of multiple projects by now. She started off her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then went on to work in multiple reality shows, and of course, short films, and now, Bollywood and digital as well. During her conversation with us earlier in the evening today, the actress was asked about her favourite co-star, and after a lot of thinking, she says "I loved working with Kunal Roy Kapoor even though it was very brief. I also loved working with Adhyayan, is also fun to work with."

She also got talking about her bond with Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast and had the nicest of things to say about it. She went on to talk about everyone she has worked with and revealed, "Shubi messaged me that there is this link and then you can merge your contacts and everything and then I learned about the app. Erica Fernandes joined later so I had left but we will keep doing this because it is a plus to stay connected. My bond with them is fab."

During the chat, Hina also got talking about work, and ask her if she is missing going to shoots given the workaholic she has been, she said how she has so much to keep herself busy. While she said how she misses shooting sometimes, however, she is trying to do that at home as well.

