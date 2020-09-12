  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan shares deets about what went behind creating her look for Humko Tum Mil Gaye with Dheeraj

Hina Khan reveals what all went behind setting her look for her upcoming music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: September 12, 2020 02:10 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan shares deets about what went behind creating her look for Humko Tum Mil Gaye with DheerajEXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan shares deets about what went behind creating her look for Humko Tum Mil Gaye with Dheeraj
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan always manages to make headline with her projects. The teaser for her upcoming music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye with Dheeraj Dhoopar is trending and leaving fans excited for the song. The song was shot amidst the lockdown in a very limited time span; however, the makers reportedly gave a lot of importance to Hina's entire attire and look. 

While the constant changes were many, Hina quite enjoyed getting into new getups for the shoot. Speaking about the experience of how different shooting for Humko Tum Mil Gaye was, Hina shared with Pinkvilla, "Music videos usually require a maximum of 2- 3 outfit changes at the most, but while shooting Humko Tum Mil Gaye, we actually had a good 10-12 outfit changes for the entire video. It was not only restricted to my outfits, as each getup had a different hairstyle and different makeup as well, so while it was quite a long process it was great fun! Somehow people are always wanting to know what I wear, how I wear it and what goes behind decoding my looks, so a lot of importance was given to all of them through the video, and the team ensured that every look of mine had something unique and stylish about it!"

Also Read: Humko Tum Mil Gaye First Look: Hina Khan looks resplendent in bridal look as she poses with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Humko Tum Mil Gaye is Dheeraj and Hina's second collaboration after Naagin 5 where they launched the fifth season with a bang.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement