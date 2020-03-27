EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan shares her Cheat Meal; fitness regime, Rocky being a support and more

As we kickstart our second season for Cheat Meal With Stars, who better than Hina Khan to give us an insight to her daily fitness regime. Don’t miss.

There ain’t anyone like when it comes to fitness and style. The actress has managed to leave us all stunned with her gorgeous avatars. As we kickstart our second season for Cheat Meal With Stars, who better than Hina to give us an insight to her daily fitness regime. She also spoke about Rocky Jaiswal being her constant and diet. Not just that, she also indulged in a rapid fire with us which we bet will leave you laughing. You don’t want to miss this dose of laughter at the time when self isolation is a need.

Hina opened up that she doesn’t really follow a diet and believes in appeasing her appetite but at the same time, if there is a shoot lined up, she does eliminate carbs and stick to a diet but bounces back immediately. Hina also revealed that today she does make an effort to look good but that was not always the agenda. Hina also revealed that the one who keeps motivating her and give her positive feedback is her ‘love’ Rocky Jaiswal. “Though we don’t speak too much about our love in public, he is the one who keeps giving me feedback,” Hina said.

Not just that, Hina also took a rapid fire challenge and nailed it. From her favourite hangover cure to her last meal on earth would be, Hina spilled all the beans. Lastly, we also asked Hina to take the Hinglish test where we gave her hindi names of fruits and vegetables and she had to give the English name for it. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this.

Check out Hina Khan's full interview here:

