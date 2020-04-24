EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on Smartphone, her takeaway from the short and more

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan about her experience working with the Smartphone team, how she relates to the story, her takeaways, and more.

is a perfect mix of talent and persona. The actress is currently on cloud nine as her much-awaited short film 'Smartphone' has finally released today (April 24, 2020). The film revolves around the life of Suman, Chandan (Kunaal Roy Kapur), and Vicky (Akshay Oberoi). The drama dropped it today on the digital platform Ullu amid Coronavirus lockdown and is receiving an overwhelming response from critics and fans alike. Fans are showering Hina with lots of praises and are appreciating her for going de-glam. We at Pinkvilla exclusively got in touch with Hina to know about her experience working with the team, how she relates to the story, her takeaways, and more.

1. You were really pepped up about the promotions and the film, none the less, does the release during this time feel like an advantage?

Yes, I was initially very excited to go out there and promote 'SmartPhone' in the best possible way! But due to the lockdown, of course, this isn't possible. So not stepping down in any way, I am ensuring that the film still gets due mileage with good promotional value, as the story, script, and message it aims at giving out is all a must watch! I also feel that at such a time the release of Smart Phone is very apt because people really need to be watching good and value worthy content at the moment. In times like these informative, motivational, and interesting content to watch is honestly in the need of the hour, to help everybody divert their minds from the worrisome atmosphere. So yes releasing our short film during this time is definitely a good decision!

2. Something that will stay with you from the film for a lifetime?

One thing that will be a big takeaway for me particularly from this short film, is the message that it eventually conveys through its storyline. It aims at bringing out the true essence of women empowerment as well as portraying the fact that nobody in this world should ever be underestimated in any way, and moreover, it really emphasises on the quote - Never judge a book by its cover! So I am pretty happy to have gotten to bring out these two strong messages via my role in the film, hence it will always be a cherish worthy experience for me.

3. The movie deals with a relatable topic of phone addiction, to what extent did you relate to it?

My addiction to my smartphone only resides when I have relatively free time on my hand. Otherwise, I am usually caught up with work or family engagements and too busy to actually scroll through everything on my phone. Hence in someways, it is relatable but otherwise not so much, to be honest! And I do feel that addiction in any form is bad! So ideally we should focus on not making any kind of addiction into a habit of letting it overpower us!

