EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan talks about staying fit while at home; admits missing out on the gym

The stunning actress who is a household name today, owing to her massive popularity among the audiences, went live on Instagram on Pinkvilla. The stunner spoke about keeping herself fit during the period of self-quarantine. While talking to us during Instagram live, Hina Khan revealed that she misses working out in the gym. She further added that even though she is exercising at home, there are a lot of disturbances around. But, when she used to work out in the gym, there were no distractions and hence she was very focused on her workout.

The actress who featured in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 11, further revealed the secret to her healthy skin and said that she is eating healthy food, as the food items you consume eventually reflect on your skin. The diva went on to add that she indulges in many activities at home and keeps herself busy. Further, she shared how at times she misses out one thing or another and does them on the following day. Hina Khan enjoys a tremendous fan following on her social media handles. During the chat, she also urged people to stay indoors and to stay safe amid the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis.

Apart from working out at home, Hina makes sure to mention that she does other things too, like sketching, household chores, and meditating. The actress who also featured in the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that she puts on some soothing music and meditates which helps her feel better during the day.

