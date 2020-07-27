  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: IMM's Helly Shah on nonpayment of dues: Sometimes it angers me to see people aren't getting paid

Helly Shah of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame opens up on nonpayment of dues in the view of Hamari Bahu Silk cast demanding their dues for months now. Read.
579 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: IMM's Helly Shah on nonpayment of dues: Sometimes it angers me to see people aren't getting paid
With Hamari Bahu Silk's cast members being in distress over nonpayment of dues for over eight months now, the topic has certainly hit the nerves. In Television, there is a credit system in place for everyone but many-a-times things turn a little sour when there is a delay in several months over getting the cheques. We asked Helly Shah, who is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, about the issue and if she ever faced it. Helly is currently happy that she finally had something to go back to in the time when everything is uncertain. 

Ishq Mein Marjawan was to be launched in March but due to lockdown, the show's launch was postponed. Helly shared, "There are so many people who will have to restart, it is such a difficult situation for everybody. It is a sad situation but we will come out of it, I am sure." She also revealed that she is happy that they are getting the chance to tell their story. 

Also Read: Helly Shah talks about TV actors not getting a fair chance in Bollywood

When we asked if nonpayment of dues in the industry is something she has had to ever deal with, Helly expressed, "It is a very serious and sad situation to deal with. It is so inhuman. It sometimes makes me angry to even think that why can’t someone just make their payment to those who deserve it, who have earned it the hard way. I haven’t faced something like this where I have been refused to be paid but of course, there have been delays in payment during the lockdown but the production is making sure their cycle is not interrupted."

"It is okay to delay payment for a few days given the situation but months? People need money. You think about daily wagers, it is a sad situation to be in," she candidly added. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

