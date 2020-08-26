EXCLUSIVE: Indian Match Making sensation Sima Taparia to do a cameo in Star Plus' show Lockdown Ki Love Story?

A source reveals that the makers of Lockdown Ki Love Story plan to get Indian Match Making fame Sima Taparia to do a cameo in the show. Read.

Mohit Malik and Sanna Sayyad's new show Lockdown Ki Love Story will air on Star Plus from next week. The show as the title suggests is about a love story which blossoms culminating into marriage. To create a hype about the same and in order to garner eyeballs, a source informed us that Indian Match Making sensation Sima Taparia, a match maker from Mumbai, who recently made headlines is being approached to do a small cameo on the show.

"Sima had made headlines recently over the entire match making scenario in the country. Since the show is a family drama which is set in the lockdown period, the makers plan to rope in Sima for a cameo wherein the families meet her to match the kundalis of the bride and groom. The logistics of it is being worked around," a source claimed. However, no confirmation has been received on it so far. The source also revealed that if things work out, Sima might be seen doing the cameo in the second week episode of the show.

Meanwhile, following the release of the series, the internet delivered some hilarious memes. There are also "fan" pages dedicated to Taparia. When Pinkvilla asked if she has seen the memes, Taparia said, "I have read quite a few as time permits and love them. At present viewers are calling/ sending mails and I am trying to answer them as much as possible."



Lockdown Ki Love Story's first promo was out and has been received well. Sana was last seen in Divya Drishti while Mohit was in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala.

