EXCLUSIVE: Ishita Dutta refutes pregnancy rumours with Vatsal Sheth says, ‘no such plans anytime soon’

It’s been a while since there reports about Ishita Dutta’s pregnancy. Here’s what the actress has to say about it.

With almost every couple announcing pregnancy news on social media, fans wondered if Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are also embracing parenthood soon. A recent post of the duo left fans wondering on the same, who commented asking the couple if they are the next to make this announcement. Ishita and Vatsal have a hilarious spin to the comments and clarified that there is nothing like that and it is just the holiday weight showing.

We also ringed Ishita who said that while everyone has been going on a spree when it comes to speculating this, there is no truth to it whatsoever. She said, “No not true, not pregnant just a little holiday weight and a hint that I should hit the gym.” When asked if they are all set to embrace parenthood anytime soon, she refuted and clarified that there are no such plans anytime soon. Well, that clarifies it once and for all. Vatsal and Ishita got married in 2017 in an intimate wedding in Juhu. The wedding was attended by , Kajol among others.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta announced the pregnancy news with a beautiful video. The couple had been dating for a long time and have been married for over six years now. Their announcement read, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding”

