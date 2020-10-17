EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s Helly Shah looks ethereal in Kanjeevaram saree; Reminds of Rekha’s panache

Helly Shah donning a red traditional Kanjeevaram saree in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will make you skip a heartbeat.

Helly Shah, who is currently playing the lead role of Riddhima in Colors' Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, has been winning hearts lately. The diva has been the talk of the town not just because of her acting prowess and bubbly appearance but also for style statements in the show. Helly has been a true blue style icon and each episode brings out a new style statement by the actress. And while the nation is gearing up for the upcoming festive season, Helly will be seen following ’s footsteps. Wondering how?

Well, in the upcoming episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Helly will be seen donning a beautiful red coloured Kanjeevaram saree and she looked absolutely breathtaking. Her ethereal look in red traditional Kanjeevaram saree with golden work and heavy border along with nude make up, gajra and the pearl necklace give a perfect royal touch did make us skip a heartbeat as she completely owned the look. In fact, her jaw-dropping look did remind us of Rekha’s panache. After all, the veteran actress is known for making a style statement with her Kanjeevaram sarees.

Meanwhile, talking about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the show is set to witness some high-voltage drama as Kabir (played by Vishal Vashishtha) has some nasty plans against Vansh (played by Rrahul Sudhir) and Riddhima. On the other hand, Vansh, who fell in love with Riddhima, is now aware of the lady working for Kabir. It will be interesting to see how this story of love and hatred will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

