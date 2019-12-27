EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Aalisha Panwar says ‘SHOCKED’ with Kushal Punjabi committing suicide

Kushal Punjabi Death News: Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan and was found dead at home in Mumbai on Friday. As per recent reports of ANI, the actor was found hanging at his Pali Hill home and the police also found a suicide note.

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Friday. As per recent reports of ANI, the actor was found hanging at his Pali Hill home and the police also found a suicide note. As per the suicide note, he wrote that he wants 50% of his assets and properties to be given to his parents and sister and other 50 percent to his son. Many TV celebs and his co-stars are taking to their social media handles to express their shock and condolences. And now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aalisha Panwar talked about the same.

She said, "I am deeply shocked. It is so heartbreaking. He was such a jolly man and full of life. He used to speak so much about his kid, about his wife. I am unable to accept that he took such a drastic step. He looked happy." She added, "Recently, I worked with him on my last show, Ishq Mein Marjawan and from whatever I have known of him, he was such a nice person, but I wasn’t so close to him to know what was disturbing him so much.

From this, we can clearly understand that you cannot judge someone’s life by what they portray on social media. If we see his social media, his posts were all happy and fine, but look at what has happened. It has left us shocked. Everything was fine till last night and then this. I am feeling numb. He was so attached to his child and was so into him. He was very adventurous and used to love camping, biking; he was a family-oriented person. He was so motivating. I am disturbed by what happened."

Check out her message right below.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; Actor found hanging at his residence

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi passes away; Karanvir Bohra shares an emotional note

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More