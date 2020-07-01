EXCLUSIVE: Ishqbaaaz actress Additi Gupta on testing positive for coronavirus: We shouldn’t take it lightly

Additi Gupta, who has recently been tested positive for COVID 19, reveals she was scared after she lost her sense of smell.

Ishqbaaaz fame Additi Gupta recently tested positive for coronavirus and has been in home quarantine for the last 10 days. Chatting with us exclusively, Additi said that she is currently recovering and is managing time by staying connected with friends and family via phone. Revealing, how she understood her symptoms of coronavirus, she said, “I think I had cold but it was not really like a symptom, but post that I lost my smell and then I was pretty sure this is COVID symptom and then I confided myself in a room and then I got myself tested.”

She continued, “It has been more than 10 days now since I have been in home quarantine.” Did she get scared after she was told she has tested positive? “I guess when I lost my sense of smell, I was little scared but at that time, reacting to it was more important than getting scared. So, the first thing I did was to confine myself to a room separate from my husband and then, what happened was I wasn't sure about the symptoms earlier and was constantly monitoring my temperature but nothing was happening. So, I was confused about my symptom. Everyone in the family thought it might be a common cold or something but I was stressed and hence, got tested.”

By when will she get her next result and when does she resume shoots? Additi revealed, “I think in a day or two I should get my result again. I will have to be in quarantine for another 14 days from the day of the result. Also, I have to be safe for my family too. It is not like I test negative and I will go out but I will take time and follow all norms.”

She also had a advice for people taking it lightly. She emphasised, “I want to tell people that though we understand that we need to venture out because the economy has to keep going, but you need to treat this seriously. Don't take it lightly. Everybody will react to the symptoms differently. You might feel that your parents will only show symptoms but it can be you too. Just look out for your symptoms, and it is not a great thing to have, you are confined to a room, and it is not easy. I think we just need to be careful and not venture out for the heck of it. Please guys, it is not a great thing for your body, just take care of yourself.”

Sharing how she is managing her time, “I am just constantly in touch with friends over chat or call and I am also in touch with my husband over the call. I am just keeping myself busy and making sure to keep my spirits high. Of course, there are both good and bad days, it is not all hunky-dory. There are days when you have a headache, and you don't know what to do, but I just keep myself busy and talk with my friends who are my backbone right now. I think everyone can sail through it.”

