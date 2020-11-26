EXCLUSIVE: Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2’s Priya Banerjee sets temperature soaring as she flaunts her bikini avatar

As the team of Jama Raja 2.0 season 2 is busy shooting for the show in Goa, Priya Banerjee took some time off and enjoyed her time at the beach.

Popular web show Jamai Raja 2.0 is gearing up for the second season these days and are currently shooting in Goa. The phenomenal success of the first season of the romantic thriller has got the audience excited about the new season and adding on to their excitement, the team has finally begun shooting for Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2. Amid this, actress Priya Banerjee, who plays a pivotal role in the show, is making the headlines for an altogether different reason. As the lady is busy shooting for the web show these days, she took out time to enjoy some time at the Goa beaches.

This isn’t all. We have exclusively got our hands on some of her pics from the Goa beach and Priya is undoubtedly raisin temperatures with her bikini avatar. In the pics, the actress appeared to be a true blue beach baby as he wore a lemon coloured bikini. Priya has completed her look with open hair locks and was seen enjoying the beach vibes. Needless to say, it was difficult to take eyes off Priya’s bold and beautiful avatar.

Take a look at Priya Banerjee’s beach pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2, the show will feature Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Vin Rana and Achint Kaur in the lead. The show had recently hit the floors and the entire cast is over the moon for the same. Ravi even shared pics with the team of Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2 as the celebrated the fabulous start of the new season.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Priya Banerjee is excited to play antagonist in Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Telugu web show 8 hours

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×