EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Saahil Uppal & others remember Dilip Kumar: He was a fantastic actor

Television celebrities remember the legendary actor Dilip Kumar and share their favourites films of the actor.

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar is no more. He passed away today morning. He was admitted to the hospital due to age-related health issues. The legendary actor is survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu. The news of his demise has left the entire film fraternity, his friends, and fans across the globe sad. Many celebrities were spotted in the morning at his residence. The funeral of the veteran actor is held under state honour.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni said, “Dilip Kumar was a fantastic actor. There can never be another Dilip Kumar in Bollywood. He knew his craft well and the wide range of roles he did only goes on to say the artist that he was. From Mughal-E-Azam to Shakti to Mashal, he added his persona to the characters taking them to another level. He will live through his films forever."

Jasmin Bhasin also remembered the actor and said, “Today I woke up to the sad news of Dilip Kumar passing away. He was a legend. My parents loved his films so much that we got to watch them a lot while growing up. I loved him in Saudagar. His subtle acting breathed life into the characters he performed in various films. Rest in peace Dilip saab!”

Saahil Uppal said, “Dilip Kumar was a legend. He lived life in an exemplary way and is an institution in himself. I have all his films that I have been lucky enough to watch. But my favourite among them is Devdas and Mughal-E-Azam. I have watched these films multiple times. His brand of cinema is like books that help you learn. He will live through his films forever.”

Parull Chaudhry, remembering the legend said, “He is an inspiration to every actor in the industry. He has done some fabulous work. I loved Mughal-e-Azam. I remember how much I enjoyed watching his films Kranti, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, Saudagar, among many others. We had the video cassette of Karma at home and I remember watching the film quite a few times on a video player along with my family. He is a legend in the true sense of the term. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dusshyant Wag says, “Dilip saab was a school of acting in himself. He was a master of subtle acting. His immense talent and pure acting brilliance mesmerized everyone. He gave a new direction to Indian cinema by choosing realistic scripts like Naya Daur. Mela, Aadmi,

Madhumati, Tarana, Kohinoor are some of my favourite films of Dilip Saab. From Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Dilip Kumar, his journey has been exemplary, inspirational, extraordinary! His passing is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.”

Another actor, Salim Diwan said, “It is very sad for a moment that Dilip sahab passed away but this is the reality of life and we have to go one day with no words in the dictionary about Dilip sahab acting skill and performance. He was the University of actors. I'm a big fan of Dilip sahab and my most favorite film is Mughal-E-Azam.”

