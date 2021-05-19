EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin on her journey & struggles: I’m fearless because I’m always ready for challenges

Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, has opened up on her journey in the showbiz world and the struggles she faced.

From Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4 to Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin’s career on the tube has been fruitful so far. Her recent music videos have also been topping charts. Looking back happily to the time she started off to now, the actor is thankful towards all the hardships that made her stronger and the support that she received from her fans that only motivated her to continue fighting.

“I think my life changed 360 degree since Tashan-e-Ishq. At that time I was this young struggling model having quite a difficult time managing my finances, was struggling every day with auditions, rejections, depression and suddenly Tashan-e-Ishq worked out. It made me a television star and after that Dil Se Dil Tak happened. Then there was Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin 4 and Bigg Boss. I am truly thankful to those who gave me these opportunities because it did change my life from a struggling model to become an actor. I feel happy and blessed,” she sounds emotional.

The one thing that remained constant is how these difficulties and success have not changed Jasmin as a person.

“People who know me since the very beginning often tell me ‘Jasmin you are still the same’ and that is true. I don’t want to change into someone else but I’ve learnt a lot and have matured a bit. I’m still the same person, no filters, no manipulation, no diplomacy and I am unapologetically straight at your face but sensitive and emotional at the same time,” she says adding that being with family and friends, working, good food, shopping and travelling make her happy.

Satisfied with the way her life and career is shaping up, the actor wants the process to continue. “There’s much more I’ve to achieve. I still have a lot of ambitions that I’m looking forward to fulfilling. I’m hoping that I’m on the right path… I want to play characters that would inspire women. Even when a young girl watches me on screen she should feel that nothing can stop her from achieving her dream,” the actor puts out her thoughts in the universe.

Talking about her expectations from her career, she adds, “I want to keep getting challenging roles in different platforms, grow every day and keep on getting the love and support from my audience. I’m not scared of the audience's expectations rather I take that as encouragement. I’m a fearless person and I accept my failures with humility. Every single moment I get in front of the camera, I give my best. I believe being honest that reflects in your performance. This is just the beginning of my career.”

Pandemic has affected every life and the most recent feeling is that we have been moving too fast. “We needed to pause, introspect and then restart. Life is about living in the moment and making the most of it. Also, staying close to your loved ones is essential. Do what you think is required, don’t delay it because life is so unpredictable.”

Jasmin’s mother had tested for Covid. She has recovered. Recalling the difficult time the family faced, she adds, “That one night when we were struggling to find a bed for her was the worst moment for me. I felt helpless, terrible. In my life, till now it was the worst feeling as a child.”

