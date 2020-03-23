EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin on her plans to enter Bollywood: I don't want to make impulsive decisions

Here's what Jasmin Bhasin has to say about graduating from TV to films. Read on.

Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4, is one of the finest actresses we have on TV. The young girl started her journey with Tashan-E-Ishq back in 2015. However, she received fame as Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Sidharth Shukla and . Her cute looks, amazing performance and happy-go-lucky nature, has won many hearts. Even though Jasmin has not done many shows yet, she still enjoys a good fan base, who are always in awe of her.

While she has now established herself on the small screen, we at Pinkvilla asked her about her plans to try her hands in Bollywood. However, unlike many other stars, Jasmin is no hurry to graduate to the big screen and is content in whatever she is doing. She said, 'Whatever I am today, it is purely because of TV, and it has given me enough. Whether it is fame, love or respect, the Telly world has given me everything that I craved for.'

The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji further went on to reveal that she has been approached for films, but is yet to take a call on that. Jasmin states, 'Honestly, I have got some movie offers. But, TV has given me a sense of stability. So, I don't want to rush and make impulsive decisions. If I will do a movie in the future, I will take it up only when I'm 100% sure about it. I'm content with my Television career for now, but I also don't mind exploring other mediums. So, if any good film offer comes my way, I will definitely take it up. As said, I'm in no haste.'

Meanwhile, Jasmin is spending her quarantine time with friends during the Coronavirus outbreak. For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 contestant has replaced Jasmin as Nayantara in Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, in pivotal characters.

