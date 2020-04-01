EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin OPENS UP on working with Sidharth Shukla and reacts to Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill

Here's what Jasmin Bhasin has to say about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Bhula Dunga.'

Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen as Nayantara in Naagin 4, is enjoying her quarantine time at home, just like all of us. Going by her posts on social media we know that she is busy indulging in cooking, baking and spending time with her furry friend. So, we at Pinkvilla decided to catch up with the beautiful actress on Instagram live to have a candid conversation with her. We asked about everything from life after the supernatural drama to her upcoming project to catching up with family amidst this lockdown. And just as we expected, she answered everything without any hesitation and with utmost honesty.

During the chitter-chatter, a fan expressed a desire of wanting to see Sidharth Shukla and her onscreen again, after their last show Dil Se Dil Tak. Yes, the fan said that the duo looked extremely pleasing onscreen and everyone's yearning to see their chemistry again. Jasmin was awestruck and humbled by the fan's compliments. Revealing if she would work with Sidharth again, Jasmin said, 'It would be great to work together again. Sidharth has a good sense of humour. He is witty and smart. It is always fun being around him. So, if we're offered a show in the future, I will definitely consider it.'

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to reports of Rashami Desai replacing her as Nayantara in Naagin 4

Not only this, but Jasmin also revealed that she was watching DSDT's old episodes yesterday, and she was taken down in the memory lane. She recalled a lot of her memories shooting with and Sidharth. The diva also stated that her role in the popular drama was an important one for her as far as her career is concerned, and it always hold a special place in her heart.

Later, another user quipped if she has seen Sidhartha and Shehnaaz Gill's recently released song Bhula Dunga. Reacting to the song, Jasim stated, 'Well, to be honest. I had watched the song before it was dropped, and it is just beautiful. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry is awe-inspiring. While Shehnaaz wins your heart with her innocence, Sidharth as the mature guy is too good to handle. I really like them together.'

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai gets angry after being trolled for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Says 'Block SidNaaz fans'

For the unversed, Sidharth and Jasmin share a great bond and are best of friends. The actress also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to support Shukla during his stint in the 'tedha' season. During the New Year party in the BB 13 house, Jasmin and Sidharth did a cozy dance together that made many heads turn.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More