EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to her rumoured relationship with Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her dating rumours with KKK 9 winner Punit Pathak.

Linkup rumors are an inevitable part of an actor's life, and Jasmin Bhasin has also not been able to escape it. The actress's rumor mill is always churning out new stories and linkups. While most of them are just tittle-tattle and evaporate when the heat is gone, there are some that go one for long. And one such buzz is of Jasmin Bhasin and Punit Pathak. Yes, the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants have been linked with each other romantically, ever since their stint on the show.

So, yesterday when Pinkvilla got into a candid Instagram live session with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress, a fan happened to bring about this topic, and Jasmin spoke about it quite openly. A social media user commented that she loves Jasmin and Punit's chemistry together, and also inquired about their relationship. Upon hearing this, Jasmin was stunned and started laughing. However, later she went onto open up about her linkup, friendship and rumored relationship with the KKK 9 winner.

She said, 'Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single.' Further talking about how it is affecting her confidence and friendship patterns Jasmin said, 'You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends.'

'When I will date someone, and we become a couple, I will let you all know about it. But, stop making uncomfortable with my male pals. Please spare me. They are all my friends.' Well, Jasmin has made it crystal-clear that she is not dating anyone, whether from the industry or outside. She is happily single, young and is enjoying her 'me time'.

For the unversed, Jasmin was also linked up to Yeh Hain Mohobattein actor Aly Goni after they participated in the ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had cleared the air saying that they are 'just good friends.' In fact, the 29-year-old was also linked with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla during their show. She also went to support the actor inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, during his stint on the show.

