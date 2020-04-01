EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to reports of Rashami Desai replacing her as Nayantara in Naagin 4

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin opened about Rashami Desai replacing her in Naagin 4. Here's what she said.

Jasmin Bhasin made a great entry in Naagin 4 as Nayantara. From the beginning itself, she wowed everyone with her acting chops and created a different connection with the viewers. Her on-off reel bond with Nia (Brinda) was also liked by the audience. However, just about a month ago, her character in the show came to a sudden end, leaving fans disheartened. But, a few days later, when Rashami's entry was disclosed, rumours started circulating that she is going to replace Jasmin as Nayantara. However, the Balika Vadhu actress was introduced as Shalakha after a year's leap.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on Instagram Live, we asked Jasim about her reaction to all these speculations about Rashami replacing her. To which Jasmin replied, 'Those reports did not bother me. My exit from the show was planned from day one, and so was Rashami's exit. When I signed for the role, I knew when and why will my character be bumped off. I was well aware of what was going to happen, and I was fine with it. It is not in her hands or my hands what is written about her. It was not her PR quote or byte, it was just written by random people. Both of us know the fact, so such criticism does not matter.'

When quipped if she would work with in the future, Jasmin replied in an affirmative. She said, 'Yes, why not. It would be a pleasure working with her. She is a great actress and has phenomenal acting skills.' So, going by Jasmin's, there are chances that the two beauties may share screen space in the future, provided a good script comes along. They were last seen together in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak, also starring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, media reports are also doing rounds that Sidharth Shukla may enter the supernatural drama. When Rashami was asked about it recently, she denied knowing any such information and said that it will be Ekta's call to set the cast. However, she mentioned that if Sid does become a part of the show, they will surely have a gala time shooting together.

Speculations about Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela (Naagin 3) re-entering the fourth installment of Naagin were also abuzz. However, the actress squashed all the rumours in a recent candid chat with Pinkvilla. Yes, Surbhi confirmed that will not be a part of Naagin 4. She was quoted saying, 'Not right now. Nia is doing very well. Anita is also doing great. They both are great and are going to rock.'

Apart from Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata's character was also brought to an end recently. The show is fairing well on TRP charts with Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles. While there had been a fall in the show's ratings, but after Rashami's entry, the numbers are again soaring high.

