EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS her favourite contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin revealed her favourite contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Read on.

If there's one show that has been making heads turn and offering the perfect dose of entertainment amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it has to be Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Yes, the fear factor show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been making eyes pop with its daredevil stunts and funny antics of the contestants. KKK 10 has been fairing extremely well on TRP charts and is undoubtedly one of fans favourite. Recently, when Jasmin Bhasin got into an exclusive chit-chat with us on Pinkvilla Instagram live, a fan of the star asked her about her favourite from the show.

The actress within seconds revealed her favourite contestants and praised them to know limits. Can you guess who they are? Well, Jasmin's favourites are Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan. Yes, you read that right! Jasmin is all for girl power and said, 'I really like Teju and Adaa, because every time I look at their stunts they are so brave, they're so strong. Being a girl they make me feel proud. Women are so strong. I really appreciate both of them, they are my favourite. They are super cool super strong, that's how women should be.'

Well, Tejasswi and Adaa are sure making many heads turn with their never-give-up attitude and fun on the show. For the unversed, Jasmin was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, where she tried to overcome her fears. However, more than her stunts on the show, her bonding with Aly Goni and Punit Pathak grabbed eyeballs.

In fact she was even linked with the two men, however, she has squashed all rumours. She declared that she is young, single and very much happy. She said that they are her friends and gave a befitting reply to people spreading such speculations unnecessarily. Jasmin was last seen as Nayantara in Nia Sharma starrer supernatural drama Naagin 4.

What are your thoughts on Jasmin's comments? Who is your favourite for KKK 10? Who do you think will lift the winner's trophy this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

