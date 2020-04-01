EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS her plans of participating in Bigg Boss and love for Salman Khan

Here's what Jasmin Bhasin has to say about her plans of participating in reality Bigg Boss. Read on.

Jasmin Bhasin needs no special introduction. She actress has made a space for herself in the Telly world with her hard work and compassion. After charming everyone in the South film industry, the 29-year-old shifted her focus to Indian Television. And just as well all expected, she wowed the audience with her cute looks and amazing acting chops. She began her journey with Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015 and was then seen in Colors TV much-loved drama Dil Se Dil Tak, opposite Sidharth Shukla and .

Later, Jasmin went to do reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She fought all her fears and did daredevil stunts on the Rohit Shetty hosted show, leaving everyone stunned with her confidence. Today, in a live interaction on Instagram live with Pinkvilla, Jasmin was asked by a fan if she is ready for another 'popular and controversial reality show.' Yes, a fan asked Jasmin if she will participate in Bigg Boss in the future, and her answer will leave you startled. While first, she tried to dodge the question, saying that has already stepped into the BB house several times, she later went onto give a serious reply.

Revealing about her plans on being a part of Bigg Boss, Jasmin said, 'Honestly, as a contestant, I don't think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.' So, yes Jasmin has confirmed that she will never do a show like Bigg Boss in her career.

However, she is extremely fond of BB host, . Yes, when quipped about who is her celebrity crush, Jasmin without any second thought uttered Dabangg Khan's name. She mentioned, 'I love and adore Salman Khan. Every year I see him on Bigg Boss and I just freeze. I'm head over heels with his eyes and smile. He is a very charming personality.'

Jasmin was last seen playing the role of Nayantara in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4. She also stepped into the Bigg Boss 13 house to support her best friend Sidharth Shukla. The pretty face in now enjoying her time in quarantine cooking, baking and spending quality time with her furry friend.

