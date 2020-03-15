EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin says, ‘I felt like an ugly duckling during my growing up days; opens up on Naagin 4

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Jasmin Bhasin made her debut on the small screen with Tashan-E-Ishq and later went on to do Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4 among others. Her role in the supernatural series was short but she garnered lot is recognition for it. In an exclusive chat, Jasmin opened up on how did acting happen to her, battling self doubt issues and embracing flaws. She also opened up on being a part of Naagin 4.

“Acting was never planned. I happened to do an ad which was hugely publicised. After that, I got an offer for a South Indian movie and I thought this is destiny calling. I spoke to my parents and they were petty supportive,” revealed Jasmin. She also said that while she did face a lot of rejections in the industry, it did not really affect her too much as during her growing up days, she felt she was ugly. “I felt like an ugly duckling,” Jasmin said and revealed that later, when she started getting offers, she came to terms with herself and started feeling good and embraced her flaws and flaunted it. Well, that’s like it.

Jasmin also opened up on being a part of Naagin 4. She said that this was the first time she got to be a part of the team with whom she shared the same wavelength. She said that she was very glad of the opportunity that came by. When asked if she is looking forward to Bollywood offers, Jasmin stated that she doesn’t want to hurry and take up anything that comes her way. “TV has given me stability and if any good offer comes by for Films, I will definitely take up. But, I am in no hurry.”

Watch the full interview below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

