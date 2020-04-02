EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin talks about Rashami Desai in Naagin 4, working with Sidharth Shukla and more

In an exclusive candid conversation with Pinkvilla on Instagram live got candid about her exit from Naagin 4, future plans, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and more.

Jasmin Bhasin requires no particular introduction from our end. The diva has charmed everyone with her cute looks, innocence and amazing acting chops. The 29-year-old stepped into the Indian Television industry back in 2015 as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-E-Ishq. She later went onto star opposite Sidharth Shukla and in Colors TV's popular romantic drama Dil Se Dil Tak. As Teni in DSDT, Jasmin won many hearts with her bubbly and chirpy nature. Last she was seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, unfortunately, her role as Nayantara came to an abrupt end, leaving fans disheartened.

While we all are yearning for Jasmin to return onscreen again, the pretty face is enjoying her time in quarantine amid the Coronavirus lockdown, just like many of us. However, to bring you closer to her, Pinkvill got hold of Jasmin and got into an exclusive conversation with her on Instagram Live. From her personal life to her professional one, the beautiful actress got candid about everything, without mincing words. The actress revealed how she is dealing up with social distancing and killing time amid this distressful time.

Jasmin answered all fan questions openly and shared important tips on keeping oneself busy during this self-isolation period. She spoke about her Naagin 4 journey, and also opened up about the speculations of Rashami Desai replacing her in the Nia Sharma starrer. She also spoke about working with her former DSDT co-star Sidharth Shukla and expressed her views on his latest song with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga. Jasmin revealed that she is awestruck by SidNaaz's chemistry and got lucky to watch the song even before its release.

This isn't about it. Jasmin also squashed all rumors of her dating Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner and her 'good friend' Punit Pathak. She admitted that she is missing her pals Sidhant Gupta, Aly Goni and Zain Imam. The pretty face also mentioned that she likes spending time alone and is thus not very much active on social media. But, whenever she feels like it is time to connect with her dear fandom, she makes it a point to pull herself out of the comfort zone, just for them.

So, if want to know everything about your favorite and adorable Jasmin Bhasin, don't miss watching out the video attached below to see Jasmin at her witty and candid best. Also, if you have any other questions that you want to ask Jasmin, drop in the comments section below, we'll make it a point to cover it in our next interview with her!

Check out Jasmin's full interview here:

