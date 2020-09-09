EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali on his 10th wedding anniversary with Mahhi Vij: Ups and downs make you stronger

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij complete 10 years of marital bliss. The two are blessed with a baby girl and in an exclusive chat, Jay reveals how has the journey been so far.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are undoubtedly a couple which makes our heart flutter with excitement. They don't stand for idealism and are real in many ways. Their constant banter, love-hate equation, and mostly ability to overcome all obstacles are what has kept them going in the last 10 years, and today as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Jay told Pinkvilla how has it been and how has life changed with their daughter Tara in the picture now.

"The journey has been beautiful. Its been 10 years and I never expected that these 10 years will be this smooth. We had our ups and downs, happiness, but then I am happy that we completed 10 years and received our gift from God in the form of Tara, and now it is a beautiful family. I am loving every moment with them. The bond is different once baby comes into your life. Double figure it is for us!" he exclaimed.

Speaking about the ups and downs, Jay added, "Of course, ups and downs make you strong. When you have a strong partner like Mahi, it helps you a lot too. There have been times when things don't go your way and you are tired of it but having a strong woman next to me makes it easier where she guides and helps me."

Before Tara, Mahi and I would take our relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend, but now after Tara, there are more responsibilities and we are happy with it Jay Bhanushali

How has life changed after Tara in the picture, Jay shared, "Definitely, Tara has brought a huge difference in me when it comes to loving your family. I am more attached to my family now. Before Tara, Mahi and I would take our relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend, but now after Tara being there, there are more responsibilities and we are happy with it. She has changed me as a man and a human being. I am more concerned about everything now. I am more responsible about my spending also because as a father you always want to save and do better for the daughter."

Will he want to revisit or relive their love story? "(Laughs) Of course, I would really love to relive the love story and the best part is the journey has been beautiful and now with Tara, we are welcoming a brighter future."

