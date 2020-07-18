EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition: This time it's about mental strength

In an exclusive chat, Jay Bhanushali reveals that he is very excited to be a part of Khatron ke Khiladi special edition. He opened up on how he is planning to strike a balance between mental and physical strength.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will be coming back with a special edition this year which will be making its way to the TV screens soon. The special reloaded season will have contestants from previous seasons coming back to compete with each other for the trophy once again. Actor and host Jay Bhanushali, who was part of season 7 of the show, is also a part of the special edition. In Season 7, Jay had to voluntarily exit the show, a week before the finale, due to an injury by falling from a helicopter during a task. This time around Bhanushali is all prepared, both mentally and physically, to take on it.

Speaking about joining Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition, Jay shared with us, "Being on season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi had helped me break so many of my fears, notions and really helped me build a very strong side for myself. It was an amazing journey and learning experience back then, but one I, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the finale due to an injury sustained by falling from a helicopter, after which I had to exit the show."

He continued, "This time though I am working on ensuring that my mental strength is well balanced as I feel that it can really help me pull well through the season. Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about mental strength because if you set your mind to doing the task well and achieving the desired result, it helps tremendously! So my main aim is to keep myself mentally strong to physically do my best this time."

All the very best to him!

