EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia feels TV is holding the fort during lockdown; Hopes shootings will resume soon

Producer JD Majethia got talking about TV shoots resuming soon and the current state of television viewership given the ongoing lockdown. Read on to know what did he have to say.

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought about an impact on all walks of life and the entertainment industry is one that has come to a halt altogether. With shoots stalled, the viewers have gone back to their old favourites, but we are still waiting to hear more about shoots resuming soon. During an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, TV producer JD Majethia got talking about viewership in the present time, the hopeful future, and some more.

The producer quips, "Unlike other sectors, TV is holding the fort right now. On average, 46% of our time is spent watching TV. The beauty is that viewers have not gone away from their shows or old favourites. For instance, Ramayan created history by people coming at 9 am in the morning. The time slot has changed. For any industry customers not going away is an achievement. They will come back to movies and TV because habits don’t go away."

He further adds, "This is the best time for rejuvenation for content makers as we are competing with the international market and everything is there on the desk. With malls and OTTs, people had started spending lesser time on TV. But this phase has seen a growth in the number of hours on TV now. The best season is monsoon and we are hopeful we will start shooting soon." He also pointed out how the Karnataka TV industry has permission from the government to begin shooting by 25th May, which was 6th at first and then 11th.

Majethia also talked about working out certain shooting patterns and technology might surprise us as well. He said how we have survived several earthquakes and that included infrastructure damages, yet, we came up well. HE says how the best part here is that there is no infrastructure damage and we will be able to bounce back easily.

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

