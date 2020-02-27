EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 to go off air on TV; to continue digitally

and Shivin Narang came together for the first time in Beyhadh 2. The show has been doing pretty well digitally but failed to grab TRPs. Now, we have exclusively learnt that Beyhadh 2 will be going off-air on Television but will continue airing digitally. Yes, you heard it right! A source informed Pinkvilla exclusively, "Given that the show has failed to grab TRP's, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally."

Further, we learnt that the actors have been informed about the same. Well, this indeed is a shock to all the Beyhadh 2 fans but the good news is, you can still catch all the twists and turns digitally. The source also revealed, "Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on March 13 on Television". While Jennifer has been known for playing Maya impeccably, Shivin as Rudra was also appreciated for having broken his chocolate boy image. Apart from the duo, Ashish Ashish Chowdhry who plays MJ has been lauded for playing the dark shade with so much ease.

Beyhadh 2 began its journey on Television 2 December 2019, with a new cast. Fans couldn't keep calm to see their beloved Maya returning to their screens after two long years. While everyone were yearning to see Maya's evil side unfold again in the second installment, many were left disappointed on rather seeing her weak side.