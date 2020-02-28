EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 to see a new entry; to romance Maya?

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 will reportedly see a new entry soon opposite Maya. Read on.

and Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 is one of the most loved shows. Though the show failed to garner TRP, it has doing crazy numbers digitally and is a success. Given this, the channel has decided to pull the plug on the show on Television but the show will continue to air digitally. Now, in yet another exclusive news we hear that a new entry will be seen in the show. Yes, you read it right.

A source informs, “A new entry will soon be seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget. The makers will be locking in a known name soon. The new entry is set to spice up the entire story all the more.” Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on Television on March 13. The show has seen Jennifer continue her streak as Maya but this time all the more dangerous and vengeful. The actress has created a name for herself for having being versatile and trying out different characters. Maya was one such risk Jennifer took and it paid off pretty well.

While the first instalment saw her romancing , this season saw her opposite Shivin Narang. Shivin has managed to break free from his chocolate boy image as Rudra, who is a much more intense character. Shivin and Jennifer had earlier expressed that they feel excited to be a part of the project which is new and experimental and gives them a scope to push boundaries.

Jennifer had said that the moment the show was offered to her, she had been excited given the opportunity it gives. Shivin too said that he found working with Jennifer pretty seamless.

