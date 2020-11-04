EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi on first Karwa Chauth with Shalabh: He got me my sargi; I am super excited

An excited Kamya Punjabi shared that she is looking forward to the Karwa Chauth evening and following all the traditions and though she did not reveal the surprise.

Kamya Punjabi is undoubtedly one of the strongest women we have seen. She got married to Shalabh Dang early this year and has been giving major couple goals since. The bond, the love and the understanding shared by Kamya and Shalabh is adorable and as the couple celebrate their first karwa chauth, we asked Kamya her plans. An excited Kamya shared that she is looking forward to the evening and following all the traditions and though she did not reveal the surprise, Kamya did mention about a surprise she has planned.

She said, “I am super excited for karwa chauth. I am going to do everything which is important and needs to be done. I am going to follow the traditions and I am super excited for it. I have planned a surprise as well. Shalabh has also come and got me my sargi. Apart from having a big puja that everyone does, I will be doing everything necessary as it is my first post marriage. I am very excited to get ready in the evening and see how it goes.” Here’s wishing Kamya an exciting Karwa chauth.

Take a look at Kamya's Karwa Chauth celebrations here:

Meanwhile, when we had spoken to Kamya and Shalabh about their wedding and relationship, the duo won hearts with their candidness. Kamya had said that initially she was against the idea of marriage because of past experience but Shalabh convinced her. “I was against marriage. I could go to another's wedding and dance but I did not want to marry again and take that responsibility. Also, there was a long-distance between us. I wasn't ready. But when I told him all my reasons to not marry, he would solve it. We spoke a lot and then after I had surety and we observed it for a while and then it was all sorted out. The small glitches I had were then solved,” she previously told us.

