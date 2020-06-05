EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi on Shalabh gifting Swarovski earrings: Didn't even get a rose in my past relationship

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang open up on their second marriage, proposal, against the marriage due to past relationships, and more. Read.

Kamya Punjabi recently got married to Shalabh Dang, who is associated with the health sector. Both Kamya and Shalabh had kids from their first marriage and were happy to give love a second chance. In our second episode of Love Talkies, we met the beautiful newly married couple (this was shot before lockdown), wherein they opened up on their love story, how did they break the news of their relationship to kids, and more. Kamya revealed how uncomfortable she felt when Shalabh gifted her a Swarovski's earrings on their first meet.

How did this love story begin? "He fell in love with me very instantly but I took my little time to fall in love. We spoke to each other a lot on phone for a month or something but then we met when he was coming to Mumbai for some work. He met me and he shared that he liked me within the first few days and he made sure to make me realise it too in like 15 days," Kamya recounted and shared what attracted her the most to Shalabh. She added, "Firstly, maturity and responsibilities towards family are what I looked at in him. Also, how responsible as a parent the person is, so these things attracted me to him. Secondly, he is understanding of my profession and that support mattered to me the most. And he loves unconditionally.

Shalabh, on the other hand, said, "When I saw her for the first time, I realised she is so warm, sensible and giving nature. So these are a couple of things which I really loved. She was a single parent and so was I; so I realised that we can really gell."

About gifting a pair of earrings, Kamya revealed that she was in a relationship where she did not even get a rose, and hence receiving a gift on first meet did shock her. "When he came to meet me for the first time, he gifted me Swarovski's earrings and I was surprised and I was uncomfortable as well. I was in a relationship where I did not get even a rose so when I get a gift like that, I was taken back but he was adamant. I took it so that he doesn't feel bad but the next time I met him I gifted him AirPods to balance it out."

